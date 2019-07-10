Contech releases a free new reline design tool

Contech® Engineered Solutions’ has released the Design Your Own Reline (DYOReline™) tool to help engineers and contractors determine the viability of relining a culvert or drainage system based on site specifics.

The recently launched mobile-friendly online tool analyzes a site and recommends a solution in just a few simple steps. The recommendations include design specifications, standard details and reline considerations to help prepare for estimates and project meetings, providing immediate benefits that allow our customers to be even more efficient with their time. This tool is free and available at www.conteches.com/dyoreline.

DYOReline™ users can log the geocoordinates of the project and upload photos while onsite. Contech says the tool also provides CAD and PDF files that can be used for creating plans and specs or estimating total installed costs. Users of the tool can include multiple systems per project, upload project specific documents, and save them for future use.

“Our customers want the benefits of reline but struggle to sort through the jumble of technologies and options available,” said Bob Kerr, Vice President of Contech’s Plastic Pipes in a press release. “Our new DYOReline tool gives them the ability to tap into Contech’s 120-year history and start to sort through the haze in order to deliver the best solution at the best cost. I am proud of this tool and excited to see how it helps our customers.”

Contech says the new DYOReline™ tool joins its other online tools, which include the Design Your Own Detention System (DYODS®) and Design Your Own Bridge (DYOB®) tools, and is the first automated tool for Contech Pipe Solutions.

For more information visit: www.ContechES.com