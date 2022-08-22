Chemline Plastics introduces SM Series metering ball valve

Chemline Plastics announces that it has introduced the SM Series Metering Ball Valve, designed for fine linear flow control of chemicals or clean fluids such as water. The ball is solid with a graduated V-groove cut on the outside surface. Precise linear flow control is accomplished through the 0° to 180° rotation of the handle in 5° increments. The many fine flow-control applications include pressure washing systems, aquatic life support/fisheries research and many others.

The SM Series includes high-end ball valve features such as: full blocking design, double stem O-rings for safety, and 230 psi rating for PVC. Low stem torques are achieved through Chemline’s floating ball design and cushioned PTFE seats. According to Chemline, this valve is also bidirectional for precise flow control in both directions. A positioning electric actuator makes the SM Series a cost-effective control valve.

Product highlights include:

Sizes: ½” to 1”

Body: PVC or Polypropylene

Ends: Threaded, socket, butt, or ChemFlare TM

O-Rings: EPDM or FPM

Integral 180° scale with 5° increments



Click here for more information on the SM Series Metering Ball Valve.