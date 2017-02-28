Canadian water and wastewater funding news

Infrastructure funding was recently announced for water and wastewater projects in south central Saskatchewan and Montebello, Quebec.

Saskatchewan funding



The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, along with the WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority Inc., have announced support and funding, for a new wastewater treatment facility in the Regional Municipality (RM) of Edenwold in south central Saskatchewan.

The provincial and federal governments are each contributing up to $7,303,333 for this project. WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority will be responsible for all remaining costs of the project, which has a total eligible cost of $21,910,000.

The WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority was created by the Town of White City and the RM of Edenwold No. 158 to deliver wastewater utility services to the communities of White City and the Emerald Park areas. The new plant will serve both areas.

According to the government of Saskatchewan, this new treatment plant will use an effective and low-energy treatment process. By improving treatment services, these communities will be able to handle wastewater from the current population, as well as accommodate future residential and commercial development.

Quebec funding



On February 24, 2017, Quebec and the government of Canada announced an investment of $655,700 for the implementation of a new drinking water reservoir in Montebello, Quebec.

The Government of Canada is investing $395,000 in this project and the Government of Quebec is providing $260,700, for a total joint contribution of $655,700. The municipality will provide the remainder of the funding.

According to Infrastructure Canada, the approval of these projects was made possible by the signing of a bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec in July 2016, which made funding available for water projects across the province.

