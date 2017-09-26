Canadian environmental enforcement announcements

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECC) made environmental enforcement announcements earlier this month relating to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Industrial-supply company pleads guilty to contravening the Ozone-Depleting Substances Regulations, 1998

Fastenal Canada Ltd., of Kitchener, Ontario, was fined $265,000 after pleading guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice to two counts of contravening the Ozone-Depleting Substances Regulations, 1998 made pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. According to ECC, the fine will be directed to the Environmental Damages Fund.

Enforcement officers from ECC investigated Fastenal Canada, revealing that, from November 2012 to January 2015, the company imported and sold aerosol products containing hydrochlorofluorocarbons, a regulated ozone-depleting substance.

As a result of this conviction, the company’s name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.

Auto paint and supply company fined for environmental violations

Fine Auto Paints and Supplies Ltd. of Scarborough, Ontario, was fined $25,000, after pleading guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice on September 13, 2017 to one count of contravening the Volatile Organic Compound Concentration Limits for Automotive Refinishing Products Regulations, under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the fine will be directed to the Environmental Damages Fund (EDF).

An investigation by ECC enforcement officers revealed that the company had sold automotive refinishing products that contained volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in excess of the allowable limit.

VOCs are primary precursors to the formation of ground level ozone and particulate matter which are the main ingredients of smog. Smog is known to have adverse effects on human health and the environment.

As a result of this conviction, the company’s name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.

