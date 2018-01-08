B.C. region selects group for $147M residuals treatment facility project

As construction of British Columbia’s McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant gets underway, a regional government has chosen Hartland Resource Management Group to design, build and operate a $147-million residuals treatment facility that will process its residual solids at the Hartland Landfill site in Saanich, B.C.

Hartland Resource Management Group is a consortium of firms leading the residuals treatment project. The group includes Bird Capital, Bird Construction, Maple Reinders and Synagro Technologies, which expect to finalize negotiations with the Capital District Region for the contract in early February.

“The facility will process residuals from the new McLoughlin Point wastewater treatment plant using proven advanced digestion and thermal technology, producing a Class A biosolids product,” said Pam Racey, Vice President of project development for Synagro, in a statement to media.

The residuals treatment facility, scheduled to begin construction in spring 2018, will use an anaerobic digestion process, followed by a dryer process, to turn residual solids from the wastewater treatment plant into Class A biosolids. Biogas generated during the digestion process will fuel the dryer. The facility will have the capacity to treat more than 14,000 dry tonnes of residuals per year, and its treatment processing tanks will be covered with odour-control systems.

A pipeline will pump the material from the wastewater plant to Saanich. The first pipeline, some 18.5 kilometres long, will transport residual solids, while a shorter second pipe will return the liquid removed from the residual solids during the treatment process to a pumping station.

The project is slated for completion near the end of 2020.

“Maple Reinders has been following the development of the CRD’s wastewater treatment strategy and is particularly enthused with this opportunity to play a role in its further realization,” said Reuben Scholtens, Maple Reinders’ Director of Infrastructure Development, in a statement to media.

The McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in Esquimalt, which began site preparation in fall 2017, is being built by Harbour Resource Partners (HRP). HRP is a consortium of firms including: AECOM Canada, Graham Infrastructure, HRD/CEI, SUEZ, Graham Capital and Michels Canada.

According to the CRD’s project website, “the treatment plant is designed to minimize visual impacts from the water and includes a multi-level green roof, mature landscaping, observation deck, and multi-use education space,”

The 108-megalitre-per-day wastewater treatment plant is for the tertiary treatment of wastewater at McLoughlin Point, and part of the region’s new $765-million wastewater treatment project. The Capital Regional District (CRD) is the regional government for 13 municipalities and three electoral areas on southern Vancouver Island and the nearby Gulf Islands, serving more than 383,000 residents.

Photo credit: Capital Regional District.