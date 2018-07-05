Armtec’s drainage division to rebrand as Aqua Q

Aqua Q announced the launch of its new corporate brand on July 4, 2018, marking what it says is a fresh direction for the drainage division of infrastructure company, Armtec LP.

The move reflects Armtec‘s change in strategic focus following the sale of its steel drainage division assets, which closed on June 29, 2018. The Aqua Q brand will be phased in over the coming weeks and is anticipated to be fully implemented by October 1, 2018. It will be a division of Armtec, which is an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management.

According to Aqua Q, it will retain all of Armtec’s plastic and composite pipe products including Platon, Big O®, BOSS 2000® and its latest technology, BOSS 3000™. The company will also have a new tagline, Smarter Drainage Solutions. “Our new name and our tagline tells our customers exactly what we will do for them,” says Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Aqua Q.

Aqua Q says it will be reaching out to customers, contractors, suppliers and consulting engineers about the change. It will also be launching a new advertising campaign called Pipe Dreams, which will showcase the company’s “vision of creating better communities through its smarter drainage solutions.”