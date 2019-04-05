Aerzen Canada celebrates opening of new office and production facility

Aerzen Canada recently celebrated the opening of a brand new, 26,000 ft2 office and production facility in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Québec.

An open house of the new facility was held on March 19, 2019 and was attended by employees, customers, vendors and members of the national sales teams.

Paul Birdi, President, Aerzen Canada, commented, “Aerzen Canada was founded in 1987 with three employees. Since then we have grown steadily to the point where we have outgrown our facility. This new building provides our customers with more capacity, higher quality and even better support with new processes, tools, and technology.”

The open house event provided tours of the new facility, complete with demonstrations for various areas of the production center.

Features of the new building include a spacious lobby and reception area for guests and visitors, as well as a conference room named after the company’s founder, Alaric Haerens.

Manufacturing, production, and parts and inventory are located in a 21,000 ft2 area, which includes a “supermarket” for parts and inventory, as well as a repair centre.

For more information, visit: www.aerzen.ca