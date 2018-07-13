ADS Environmental Technologies, a full-service sewer flow, level, and rainfall monitoring and data management company, announced the opening of two new Canadian offices in Vancouver and Toronto on July 13, 2018. ADS Environmental Technologies, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADS LLC®.

According to ADS, the expansion to Vancouver and Toronto will allow the company to more efficiently service its existing wastewater customers. It also further establishes the presence of ADS in these metropolitan Canadian cities.

“ADS has worked with wastewater utilities in Metro Vancouver for many years out of our Seattle, Washington office. The opening of a permanent office in the area is a big step for us,” said Hal Kimbrough, general manager of ADS LLC. “We are also very excited to open our office in the Greater Toronto area, staffed by local residents. ADS has been serving wastewater utilities in the area for many years through local partnerships and support from our US-based locations.”

About ADS LLC

For over 43 years ADS LLC has provided technology and services to the global wastewater collection system industry. Monitors manufactured, installed, and maintained by ADS measure over 19 billion liters of flow daily across the globe. ADS LLC is a business unit of IDEX Corporation.

For more information, visit: www.adsenv.com