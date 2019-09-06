As water distribution assets continue to deteriorate and cities continue to grow, more utilities are using risk models to plan their water pipe replacement programs. A growing trend is to measure risk in a quantitative way to allocate program funds. Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s October 2019 issue below.
