By Dr. Nicholson Jeke, Lisette Ross and Dr. Bruce Friesen-Pankratz

What many don’t realize is that Manitoba has been leading the way in water initiatives for some time by employing innovative green infrastructure projects since the early 2000s. Benefits of these naturalized stormwater strategies include improved flood resilience, reduced maintenance costs and chemical use, and even biodiversity gains.

