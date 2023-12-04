AECOM selected for Stoney Creek Trunk Sewer upgrades in BC

AECOM has been selected by Metro Vancouver to provide engineering services for the design and construction of a new sewer pipeline as part of the Stoney Creek Trunk Sewer Upgrade project.

The original trunk sewer, installed in 1959, is now undersized due to substantial regional growth and increased groundwater infiltration due to aging infrastructure, local officials said. It is also situated in an environmentally-sensitive area prone to operational challenges intensified by its location at the bottom of a steep ravine and several direct home service connections.

The new sewer pipeline will mitigate these challenges and is expected to contribute to operationally-safe, efficient and reliable infrastructure that will be designed for a service life of 100 or more years to serve the cities of Burnaby, Coquitlam and Port Moody.

The upgrades are also expected to reduce sanitary sewer overflows resulting from rainfall events.

“We are excited to bring together the best of our wastewater conveyance expertise to address existing sewerage and drainage challenges and support the needs of the Metro Vancouver region for years to come,” announced Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region, in a statement.

AECOM officials said the project includes the design of a new sewer between existing manholes at the intersections of North Road and Rathburn Drive, Government Street and Cariboo Road. It also involves the assessment and implementation of air ventilation and odour control, and an evaluation of the lifespan and integrity of the existing sewer.

The local team of design leads, advisors, environmental professionals, and junior staff will be supplemented by expert knowledge in trenchless technologies, hydraulics, and condition assessment from across AECOM.