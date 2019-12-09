Trailer park and aerosol company face environmental fines

Northwest Territories-based Hay River Mobile Home Park Ltd. has pleaded guilty to a fuel truck spill that occurred in October 2016 on Hay River.

The guilty plea under subsection 36(3) of the Fisheries Act, which addresses effluent regulations, has led to a $150,000 fine against the trailer park’s owners.

At the time of the incident, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers were responding to a report from the Northwest Territories 24-Hour Spill Report Line. A caller had reported that a fuel sheen had been observed on the Hay River and an investigation determined that a fuel truck parked by the river had released a diesel/water mixture over a 20-hour period, onto land adjacent to the Hay River.

“An undetermined amount of the mixture then entered the Hay River, which is home to a variety of fish species, including walleye, whitefish, and northern pike,” officials reported in a statement to media.

Ontario aerosol fine

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Aerosol company K-G Spray-Pak Inc., of Concord, Ontario, has been fined $170,000 after pleading guilty to two offences under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999.

The offences, beginning in February 2017, include one count of violating the Environmental Emergency Regulations, and one count of failing to comply with an environmental protection compliance order.

The company was subsequently charged when it failed to implement and test environmental emergency plans within the prescribed time limit specified in the compliance order, officials said.

The Environmental Emergency Regulations, 2019, require industry to take steps to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the accidental release of harmful chemicals.