Nearly three years after a former aluminum plant was demolished in Quebec, a contract has been finalized to environmentally remediate the property.

The contract for the environmental remediation was awarded to SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. for approximately $17.5 million to treat the 18.5-hectare site in Trois-Rivières, which is equivalent to 14 soccer fields.

The company is headquartered in Brossard, Quebec, and has completed some 6,000 environmental projects. Company officials estimate that during those projects they have treated more than 10 billion litres of contaminated water and 19 million tonnes of impacted soil.

“This is a major project for the community,” announced Éric Sauvageau, executive VP at SANEXEN, in a statement. “Throughout our 37-year history, SANEXEN has made it its duty to put its expertise and experience in the field to the benefit of its clients and communities. We will see more and more large-scale site remediation projects in North America, and we are very proud to be a trusted partner for cities and governments.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

The City of Trois-Rivières has a population of nearly 140,000 residents and manufacturing has been the heart of its economy for decades, including paper manufacturing, hydroelectric production, metal processing and microelectronics.

Operations at the Aleris aluminum plant ceased in 2008, and it was demolished in 2020. There was a smelter on the property, although the extent of the contamination has not yet been disclosed.

The city has set up a citizen group that has been working on a vision for the former aluminum plant’s property. Support has grown for transforming the site into a new sustainable neighborhood. The group will present a development plan in 2023 as part of a public meeting.

The Quebec Ministry of the Environment has already indicated that it will be necessary to wait until 2027 before the property has been completely decontaminated.