Ovivo advances E2metrix PFAS collaboration into acquisition

Montreal-headquartered water and wastewater treatment equipment company, Ovivo, has acquired E2metrix Inc., also based in Quebec, following two years of collaboration to create a commercially-viable treatment system to remove and destroy PFAS present in municipal drinking water and wastewater through electrochemical oxidation technology.

E2metrix specializes in innovative and clean electro-technologies that can effectively destroy PFAS and other emerging contaminants present in water and wastewater.

The two companies presented the pilot results of their PFAS elimination work at the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference last October. Their solution to date has reached levels of 99% reduction of PFOS and PFOA and a more than 85% reduction of total detectable PFAS in the water treated.

The objective of the advanced collaboration is to “permanently safeguard public health” and provide a viable on-site PFAS destruction option to customers, Ovivo announced.

Pierre-Marc Sarrazin, Ovivo VP of corporate finance, development and treasurer, said the company has acquired the remaining shares of E2metrix to “accelerate the development and commercialization of an integrated solution” to destroy PFAS in water and wastewater, “and to help our clients comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed PFAS regulatory limits which will protect public health in our drinking water and in our environment for generations,” he added in a statement.

E2metrix Founder and CEO, Mohamed Laaroussi, announced his satisfaction that the partnership will enable his team to continue operations in Sherbrooke, Quebec, “a city that has been our home and our inspiration for many years,” he noted.

“Ovivo’s unique approach and entrepreneurial values were a perfect fit for the next chapter of E2metrix, preserving its legacy while propelling its growth in the future,” Laaroussi announced in a statement.

Ovivo operates an integrated global platform in 18 countries and employs more than 1,400 people in water treatment. The company is owned by German SKion Water GmbH, a global technology and solution provider, as well as plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. SKion Water is a subsidiary of German entrepreneur Susanne Klatten’s investment holding, SKion GmbH.