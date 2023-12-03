By Gareth Leonard

Remediating PFAS will require a tremendous response to address thousands of contaminant plumes in groundwater in Canada alone. Since PFAS do not biodegrade, they migrate farther than most common groundwater contaminants, such as benzene, trichloroethylene (TCE), with plumes often extending well beyond their sources, affecting large aquifer volumes.

