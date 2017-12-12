Aerospace company fined for failing to notify ministry of oil spill

Aerospace company, Vac Aero International Inc. has been fined for failing to notify the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) of a spill of a pollutant to the natural environment.

Vac Aero was convicted of one offence under the Environmental Protection Act on November 14, 2017, and was fined $25,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $6,000, with 30 days to pay.

Vac Aero operates a facility on Speers Rd. in Oakville and specializes in heat treating aerospace landing components. In their business, the company uses oil quench vacuum furnaces, with a brand of oil known as Iloquench 33 Oil, said the MOECC.

According to the MOECC, on August 23, 2015, approximately 27,750 litres of oil discharged from an on-site furnace when a joint coupling on the piping system separated. Some of the oil discharged to the storm sewer, which eventually led to 14 Mile Creek, causing a sheen and discolouration on the surface of the creek.

Vac Aero employees eventually identified that the total volume of oil lost from the furnace was greater than the amount captured in the oil-water separator, and placed absorbent pads around the storm sewers on and around the site, said the MOECC.

The MOECC said that at no point was it notified by Vac Aero of the spill.

The Oakville Fire Department notified the ministry’s Spills Action Centre of the spill and advised that Vac Aero had retained contractors who were acting to mitigate impacts from the spill.

The incidents were referred to the MOECC’s Investigations and Enforcement branch, resulting in one charge and one conviction.

To read the original news release, visit: www.news.ontario.ca