Addressing the issues of legacy gas wells in Ontario

By Caitlin Smal

The August 2021 gas explosion in Wheatley, Ontario, brought to light the thousands of abandoned gas wells drilled across the region, which have been in poor condition for decades.

As the provincial government continues to develop its new strategy to address legacy oil and gas wells and gas migration, it will be vital to utilize all resources available to locate, evaluate, and resolve all of the abandoned wells throughout the region.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s August 2023 issue below: