WE&RF and Ontario WaterTAP announce new partnership

The Water Environment & Reuse Foundation (WE&RF) announced a new partnership with the Ontario Water Technology Acceleration Project (WaterTAP) at the World Water-Tech North America Summit in Toronto on November 3, 2017. The partnership is through the Leaders Innovation Forum for Technology (LIFT) program.

According to WaterTAP, this new partnership formally acknowledges the natural synergies between the two organizations, strengthens their relationship, and promises that they will work together to leverage resources to advance water innovation, including collaborating on identifying new technologies, facilitating pilots and demonstrations, and sharing information and data on technology performance.

“We’re pleased to partner with WaterTAP, particularly as both of our organizations are working to advance new technologies, introduce them to end users, and actively lower the risk associated with adopting innovative solutions,” said Jeff C. Moeller, P.E., Director of Water Technologies at WE&RF. “Additionally, this new connection to Canada represents another step forward in a highly valued trade relationship between our countries. Our partnership will open doors for companies and end users in each market.”

“We’re excited to be LIFT’s first Canadian partner,” said Dr. Peter Gallant, President and CEO of WaterTAP. “This successful program directly complements the work WaterTAP is doing to accelerate the growth of promising and disruptive technologies developed in Ontario and reduce the barriers to market entry that innovative technologies often face. LIFT provides a powerful process for innovative water technology providers to connect with some of the world’s leading municipalities.”

The two organizations said they plan to meet throughout the year to discuss opportunities to collaborate.

To learn more, visit: www.watertapontario.com