The Bow River Water Management Project report outlines both short- and long-term options to build multiple layers of resilience throughout the Bow River basin to address both flood and drought concerns.

The report was produced by the Bow River Working Group (BRWG) and submitted to Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Parks on May 17, 2017. It was made public on August 11, 2017. The government of Alberta said it has already implemented advice from the report.

The BRWG, struck in October 2015, was jointly chaired by the province and the City of Calgary. It included representation from rural municipalities, local First Nations communities, irrigation districts, TransAlta, an electricity power generator with facilities on the Bow River, and other stakeholders to assess water storage options within the Bow River basin. The group’s mandate was to provide advice on a long-term water management plan that considers both flood and drought and balances the needs of various stakeholders throughout the basin.

According to the report, the 2005 and 2013 floods surpassed any observed levels since 1932 and “illustrate the risks to public safety and infrastructure associated with populations and developments in the floodplain.” In addition, droughts pose a risk to reliable clean water supplies and present significant environmental and economic risks.

The 2013 floods caused more than $6 billion in damage to Alberta’s infrastructure and economy. In response, the Government of Alberta adopted a systems approach to watershed management, emphasizing combinations of mitigation measures to protect against flooding and droughts.

Based on the report’s findings, Alberta said it is working with TransAlta and other stakeholders to begin implementing some of the short-term solutions identified. These include:

Discussions with TransAlta to extend and expand the current agreement on modified operations, including the addition of Spray Lake and Lake Minnewanka to the agreement and using Barrier Lake for flood mitigation purposes rather than drought mitigation.

Discussions with irrigation districts to improve water retention for agricultural use downstream of Calgary.

A feasibility study on increasing the drawdown rate at Ghost Reservoir.

Initiating feasibility studies for potential long-term projects identified in the report.

The province said it also remains committed to protecting Alberta communities against severe flooding along the Elbow River.

Engineering, community engagement and environmental assessment work continue regarding the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir (SR1) and other flood barriers to protect Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows.

Alberta said the total cost of the SR1 project is now estimated at $432 million. This figure includes increased construction and engineering work needed to meet updated design requirements, as well as the intention to purchase entire quarter-section parcels beyond the footprint of the project. Following completion of SR1, lands outside of the project footprint will be resold, resulting in an estimated net cost of $372 million. The McLean Creek option is estimated to cost $406 million.

To read the original news release, visit: www.alberta.ca