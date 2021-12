By Gurjit Sangha and Stephen Horsman

The “pure alliance” approach relies on a mutual agreement that covers risk sharing, setting a cap on financial exposure, and no litigating. If a problem occurs, it is everybody’s problem and all parties work together to solve it. An alliance approach makes a fundamental shift to a shared or collective set of obligations, and a shared approach to risk and opportunity.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2021 issue: