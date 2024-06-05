By Nadia Todorova

A policy and political crisis is normally years in the making, and the housing crisis across Canada is no different. Policy makers have realized changes are needed, with a comprehensive and sustained response required to realize the fix. Greater collaboration between all three levels of government in Ontario will be a must. It is with this context in mind why the Government of Ontario’s announcement of $1.8 billion in funding for water and wastewater infrastructure is so encouraging.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2024 issue: