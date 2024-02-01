By Allan Clifford Lawton and Christopher Gerard Paré

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) set background standards for metals in soil in 1993 (Ontario Typical Range [OTR] adopted as Table 1 metals standards). Values were based on native soil samples collected and analyzed throughout Ontario. Natural metals concentrations are not uniformly distributed throughout Ontario. Naturally-occurring metals in soils derived from bedrock containing elevated concentrations of select metals can exceed the Ontario background standards in certain regions and have been documented by the MECP and consultants.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s February 2024 issue: