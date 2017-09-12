The government of Nova Scotia said it has received feedback on its proposed cap-and-trade program to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The comments were in response to a provincial discussion paper outlining principles and design options for the program, as well as feedback received during more than 50 meetings earlier this year with individuals and representatives of industry, business, associations, academia, non-governmental organizations and municipalities.

“Nova Scotia is a national leader in fighting climate change, having already reached the federal 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target,” said Iain Rankin, Minister of Environment. “That success is attributed to investments made in the electricity sector and actions taken by Nova Scotians to reduce their carbon footprint.

“A new cap and trade program will continue to protect the environment by placing limits on how much industry can emit, while also protecting the pocketbooks of Nova Scotians.”

The program is being designed as part of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change with the federal government.

Nova Scotia said its next steps include introducing legislation and regulations this fall to enable the implementation of the cap and trade program. Stakeholders will continue to be consulted on the proposed regulations.

A summary of comments is available at climatechange.novascotia.ca. To read the original news release, visit: www.novascotia.ca.