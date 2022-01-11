Greenlane strikes $12M deal to clean biogas at Vancouver Landfill

Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd. is set to help decarbonize the natural gas supply at the Vancouver Landfill in British Columbia as part of a new $12-million contract.

The new two-stage pressure swing adsorption system will upgrade the landfill’s biogas to clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG) for direct injection into FortisBC’s regional natural gas pipeline system. It is the same kind of system that can be applied at wastewater treatment plants and dairy farms to create fuel for either injection into the natural gas grid or direct use in vehicles.

The plant is expected to produce 225,000 to 250,000 gigajoules of RNG annually, roughly enough to power some 2,500 homes each year.

According to Greenlane, hydrogen sulfide is removed first from the landfill gas, “and then the biogas is chilled and dehydrated.” An adsorbent media then traps the carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, and any remaining moisture, allowing the methane to pass through as clean RNG.

The Vancouver Landfill Project — actually located in the nearby City of Delta — has a system of wells and piping that capture methane and carbon dioxide instead of venting it to the atmosphere. That saved gas will now be refined and sold to FortisBC for it to be used in the company’s natural gas distribution system for residents, businesses and the city’s buildings, vehicles and energy utility.

In 2020, approximately 73% of the gas emitted by the landfill was captured, greatly reducing potential odour within the area.

“Increasing the amount of RNG supply in our natural gas delivery system is an important driver in helping our customers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, and this project will meaningfully increase that RNG supply,” announced David Bennett, director of renewable gas and low-carbon fuels with FortisBC, in a statement.

FortisBC is already producing RNG from landfills in Kelowna and Salmon as part of a target to have RNG supply 15% of its natural gas production, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% come 2030.

Founded in 1986, parent company Greenlane Renewables Inc. has more than 125 biogas upgrading systems in 19 countries, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility in Montreal.

“Greenlane’s continued success in winning supply contracts for complex projects is a testament to our people, proven track record, and comprehensive portfolio of biogas upgrading systems using the most compelling core technologies,” announced president and CEO Brad Douville in a statement.