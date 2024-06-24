The Yukon is set for substantial water infrastructure improvements thanks to new federal funding of $10 million for water and sanitary sewer pipes in the Village of Haines Junction, as well as $5.1 million for a new sewage lift station for the town of Watson Lake.

The funding primarily comes through the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Haines Junction Mayor Bruce Tomlin said the upgrades include one kilometre of water and sanitary sewer pipes that will bring nearly all of the village’s water and sewer infrastructure up to current standards.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our federal and territorial partners in helping us build a safer, healthier and more sustainable community,” announced Tomlin.

Sewer and road upgrades also help to support the municipality and its future housing developments.

In Watson Lake, the new sewage lift station will support the development of 43 new residential lots currently under construction, as well as a second phase of future development. The lift will transport wastewater to the Watson Lake lagoon.

“This crucial infrastructure project not only enhances water treatment in our community but also signifies a dedicated step towards sustainable growth and improved quality of life for all residents,” announced Watson Lake Mayor, Christopher Irvin.

In the Yukon First Nations community of Little Salmon/Carmacks, along the Yukon River, nearly $2 million in upgrades have been completed at the reserve’s water treatment plant. The renovations included electrical upgrades, new piping, upgraded filtration, and a new overhead pump for filling water delivery trucks.

The work was managed by the Government of Yukon Infrastructure Development Branch.

Also completed for the community of about 500 residents was the addition of an ultraviolet disinfection system, new flow meters, a new backup pump, specialty valves, and new fume hoods and fans.