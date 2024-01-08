The Ontario Township of Woolwich, as well as two of its certified drinking water operators, have been fined for failing to report or correct the direction of water to users that was not properly disinfected.

The violations under the Safe Drinking Water Act date back to August 2020.

The Corporation of the Township of Woolwich is the owner and operator of the Breslau Distribution System, which supplies drinking water to some 3,788 residents. The township is located in the northeast part of Waterloo Region and is made up of 10 small communities. Its distribution system receives water from two large, municipal drinking water systems that provide primary and secondary disinfection.

“The Township of Woolwich is responsible for maintaining secondary disinfection in the Breslau [drinking water system] by adhering to regular sampling/testing requirements for chlorine residual to maintain drinking water quality,” states a court bulletin from the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).



The certified drinking water operator for the township, and the operator-in-charge for the day on August 19, 2020, obtained a distribution sample from a local tap, tested the chlorine residual and recorded the results, which showed adverse water quality readings. He did not, however, report the incident verbally or in writing, nor did he take corrective actions to address the adverse water quality. According to the MECP, the operator instead proceeded to another location for sampling and submitted the sample results to the overall responsible operator for review.

The overall responsible operator employed by the township initialed the sample results and also failed to report the adverse water quality verbally or in writing to the ministry, the local health unit, or the medical officer of health. He also did not take corrective actions to address the adverse water quality, states the Ontario court bulletin.

On July 14, 2021, the ministry conducted an inspection of the Breslau system and determined that appropriate reporting for the incident had not occurred, nor had any corrective actions been taken.

As a result, the ministry’s Environmental Investigations and Enforcement Branch laid charges that resulted in the convictions.

The Corporation of the Township of Woolwich was fined $10,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $2,500.

The overall responsible operator was fined $1,600, plus a victim fine surcharge of $400.

The operator in charge on the day of the incident was fined $1,200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300.