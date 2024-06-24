The Water Environment Federation (WEF) has announced the appointment of Ralph Erik Exton as its new executive director effective July 15, 2024.

Exton has an extensive background in the water industry through his time at Grundfos, Suez (now Veolia), and GE Water & Process Technologies. He has also been a key WEF volunteer with over a decade of service, including five years on WEF’s Board of Trustees, three years as treasurer, as well as a role chairing the audit committee.

“The Board of Trustees is excited for Ralph to take the helm of WEF,” said WEF Board President, Aimeé Killeen. “Ralph brings years of strategic leadership and business experience to the organization, which we know will be a great step forward in ringing in our 100-year anniversary and beyond.”

Killeen highlighted Exton’s role in achieving WEF’s strategic goals and suggested he will be a “pivotal part” of steering WEF through the next phase of its strategic plan.

“He — and WEF — remain firmly committed to our mission of inspiring the water community in pursuit of human and environmental well-being,” she announced in a statement.

Exton was a member of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Board Committee and was nominated to join the WEF Circular Water Economy Summit Advisory Committee. In recognition of his significant contributions, he was honoured with the esteemed WEF Fellow Award in October 2023 for his commitment to advancing the global water environment.

“I have been honored to serve the WEF community for many years and have developed a passion for this organization,” announced Exton. “My goal as WEF’s executive director is to reinforce its position as a leader and convener in the water sector, enhancing its impact on global water issues.”

Exton added that he intends to prioritize the needs of the communities WEF serves through “sustainable solutions, purpose-driven partnerships, innovative technologies, exceptional customer service, and unwavering integrity and accountability.”

In January 2024, Exton joined the Board of The Water Tower (TWT), a global water innovation centre focused on reimagining the future of water by providing and facilitating solutions in applied research, technology innovation, workforce development, and industry engagement.

Exton is the co-founder and board director of Partnering for Impact (PFI), a not-for-profit platform for influencers inspiring the water sector to achieve sustainability and resiliency goals.

He was also the founding co-chair of the AIChE International Society for Water Solutions from 2012 – 2014.