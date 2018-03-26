Walkerton Clean Water Centre launches drinking water resource library

For over a year, the Walkerton Clean Water Centre (the Centre) has been developing an online portal of resources and piloting its content with clients and an advisory committee. This initiative is part of the Centre’s strategy to enhance the transfer of knowledge to owners, operators and operating authorities of Ontario’s drinking water systems. The aim of this library is to provide easy access to trusted resources related to drinking water.

The Drinking Water Resource Library consists of a catalog of documents, including reports, manuals, articles and videos, and features multiple search functions to ease the research of information. A user can enter keywords, apply filters to narrow down results or browse through collections that have been sorted into folders by topic. A tutorial video is available to demonstrate how to use these functions.

The library is now available and can be accessed from wcwc.ca or directly at www.drinkingwaterresourcelibrary.ca.

The Walkerton Clean Water Centre is an agency of the Government of Ontario and was established in 2004 to ensure clean and safe drinking water for the entire province. It coordinates and provides education, training and information to drinking water system owners, operators and operating authorities, and the public. To date, the Centre has provided training to more than 74,000 participants across Ontario.

