By Tony Kobilnyk

Chlorine disinfection can become difficult when ammonia concentration is as low as 0.2 mg/L. At this level, ammonia begins reacting with chlorine to form chloramines, which can also cause taste and odour issues. Though chloramines do provide disinfection, much more contact time is required, so it is not recommended by the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency that this method be used for primary disinfection.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s February 2022 issue: