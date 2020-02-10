The Water Research Foundation (WRF) announced it is now accepting pre-proposals for the Unsolicited Research Program. The program funds novel, transformative research and innovation projects that can significantly advance the science of water and increase our ability to protect and preserve water in a sustainable and cost-effective manner.

WRF solicits proposals for this program every two years. Selection of research proposals is a competitive, two-step process:

All pre-proposals are reviewed, after which a select list of proposers is selected to submit full proposals.

The full proposals are evaluated. The available funding amount for the program is $624,674 and a project may receive $25,000 – $175,000.

Pre-proposals are chosen based on technical and scientific merit, quality and soundness of research approach and objectives, and the likelihood of advancing knowledge and understanding.

According to WRF, any academic, consultant or utility in good standing is elegible to apply for funding under the program. Applicants must be able to contribute 25% of the research project cost and the program typically receives 55-100 pre-proposals for consideration.

Proposed projects may complement WRF’s Research Priority Program Research Areas, address regional and local issues, involve the piloting of novel technologies, and/or address issues related to drinking water, wastewater, recycled water, and stormwater.

Pre-proposals are due March 30, 2020, by 11:59 PM ET. Finalists will be selected to submit a full proposal by May 26, 2020.

Visit the Water Research Foundation website for more information.