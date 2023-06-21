A new series of courses is being developed by the Walkerton Clean Water Centre (WCWC) to help water system operators, supervisors and managers become more familiar with their roles in the Drinking Water Quality Management Standard (DWQMS).

Introduction to Audits for Operators was designed for Class I to IV operators and utility staff without direct DWQMS responsibilities who require an overview of audit types and processes.

Participants will learn the differences between inspections and audits, as well as internal and external audits. Course materials will provide an overview of quality management systems, examine common audit findings, and prepare operators to anticipate what types of questions are asked during audits. Key elements of the DWQMS where operators hold responsibility for audit readiness will be discussed in detail. The course will also provide best practices to prepare for a successful audit. Successful participants will receive 0.3 Continuing Education Units.

The first course session will be a live, virtual delivery on July 5, 2023, open to any participant with an internet connection.

WCWC said they are also developing a companion course designed especially for supervisors, managers and operators with supervisory responsibilities, Introduction to Audits for Leadership Roles. Visit their online course catalogue for course dates and details.

For more information, or to register, visit: wcwc.ca/registration or contact: training@wcwc.ca

About the Walkerton Clean Water Centre

WCWC is an agency of the Government of Ontario, established in 2004, to help safeguard water resources. WCWC coordinates and delivers education and training for water system owners, operators, operating authorities and First Nations communities, including hands-on, correspondence and e-learning options. WCWC also provides information through pilot tests — with a focus on systems in small and First Nations communities — and a Drinking Water Resource Library, where water professionals and the public can access fact sheets, how-to videos and reference documents at no charge. Click here to learn more.