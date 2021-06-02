The Walkerton Clean Water Centre (WCWC) announced the launch of its first on-demand course titled, “Ethics for Drinking Water Operators”, on May 31.

Ontario’s drinking water operators hold a position of trust in safeguarding public health and should recognize the importance of highly ethical behaviour as part of their role, said the WCWC in a press release.

This course will introduce participants to the concept of ethics and core ethical values. Participants will review incidents where unethical operator behaviour has jeopardized public health. The relationship between ethics and the law will be discussed, as well as the personal and legal consequences resulting from unethical behaviour. The session will include strategies for creating an ethical environment in the workplace.

According to WCWC, this course was developed for drinking water operators of all levels, but will be of interest to drinking water supervisors, managers and other drinking water stakeholders. Successful participants will receive 0.3 Continuing Education Units.

WCWC said “Ethics for Drinking Water Operators” is its first course to feature a user interface with integrated registration and curriculum. Participants are able to register and complete the course at their convenience. The Centre said it is working to expand the number of courses available in this new format.

Click here to register or learn more about WCWC’s e-learning offerings.

About the Walkerton Clean Water Centre (WCWC)



WCWC is an agency of the Government of Ontario, established in 2004, to help ensure clean and safe drinking water for the entire province. WCWC coordinates and provides education, training and information to drinking water system owners, operators and operating authorities, and the public, in order to safeguard Ontario’s drinking water. Through partnerships, WCWC also provides training for the 134 First Nations communities in Ontario.