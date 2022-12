By Yolanda Coleman Kokayi

As we experience more extreme weather, it is becoming common for more parts of Canada to experience water shortages at some point during the year. Addressing aging infrastructure is an ongoing priority for most water utilities, as they look at ways of reducing non-revenue water (NRW) losses. These can be as high as 30% in some water systems.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2022 issue: