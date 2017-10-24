Municipalities and other government agencies are investigating methods to collect and store sufficient water for public distribution and consumption, including storage in underground aquifers.

One method under development to mitigate these supply issues consists of the capture of excess surface water from creeks, rivers or lakes during an area’s rainy season. Surface water is pumped through a filtration system and stored in underground aquifers via a well for later withdrawal, treatment and distribution.

In the summer of 2016, an aquifer storage recovery (ASR) pilot was performed to test the feasibility of this method. The system included a freshwater surface pump, booster pump, self-cleaning automatic filtration system, and an injection/withdrawal well containing a turbine pump. Monitoring included flow meters, conductivity meters, pressure transducers, and recording devices.

The ASR 3.8 megalitre per day pilot was supplied from a local creek next to a water treatment plant. The final filtration requirement was determined to be 10-micron, in order to protect the porosity of the underground aquifer. The creek water treatment consisted of two in-series stages of 25-micron and 10-micron before injection into the storage well at 75 PSI. There are two 25-micron Orival model ORG-060-LE filters, followed by four 10-micron model ORG-060-LE filters.

The rainy season turbidity averages between 4 – 6 NTU (nephelometric turbidity unit), with TSS (total suspended solids) grab sampling of less than 5 ppm to 200 ppm. The water treatment plant lab tested water from a sampling point inside the lab at a sink faucet that is connected to the plant piping system. Lab technicians stated that there was a difference in TSS concentration between equipment testing points, which indicated better quality than the actual water quality that entered the plant.

It was determined that water sampling should take place at the water pipe supply side of the ASR filtration systems in order to provide the best accuracy.

The filter elements are permanent multi-layer stainless steel weave-wire cylinders within a carbon steel, powder-coated housing. Each stage of filtration is operated by an independent controller that initiates a cleaning cycle. The cycle sequentially operates the rinse system inside each housing at a rate of 16-seconds per unit. Both stages were mounted on a temporary 150 mm PVC piping manifold and steel supports.

Wastewater from the cleaning cycle was sent to a cement lined holding pond for further processing and recycling.

Traditional filtration

Sand-media and multi-media filtration has been traditionally used for surface water sources. The configuration for high pressure systems involves a series of interconnected round tanks. Flushing a tank involves reversing the flow through each tank for one to two minutes at a rate slightly greater than the flow-through of other connected tank(s).

Reversing the flow allows the sand bed to be lifted, agitating the sand particles to release the collected solids. During agitation, sand particles hit each other, making their sharp edges smoother. Eventually, the sand media will need to be replaced because of this wear and some loss through flushing.

The particles that break off during the agitation process must either pass through to the piping system during the filtration process or be flushed out for a period of time to a wastewater collection area.

Preliminary startup

During a preliminary 24-hour operation of the filter pilot there were unexplainable large swings in the flushing frequency of the automatic self-cleaning filters, which characteristically indicated TSS water quality changes. In order to compensate for the flushing frequency of 2.5 to 5 minutes, the flow rate was reduced by the manual closure of a gate valve at the injection point at the well. The flow rates averaged 1,130 – 1,326 LPM and, on those occasions of higher than expected TSS values, flows were reduced.

During the first days of operation it was observed that filter flushing frequency increased in the mornings and then tapered off during the day and at night.

Finally, a correlation developed and it was determined that the morning increase of TSS occurred when city flood management utility workers would open up drainage canal gates, flowing water into the creek. In the late afternoon, the gates were set back into a lesser flow condition. Once this was discovered, the ASR operators established an operating protocol to address the TSS changes affecting the filters through flow regulation.

On occasion, the ASR filtration system was temporarily shut down for flood protection due to tropical storm activity. Full flow drainage of the canal network in the city caused the water turbidity to increase to 9 NTU.

When TSS levels reach this maximum concentration, any water flow into the 10-micron stage filters resulted in instant blinding of the screen elements. Such an event prompted a water sample to be collected and sent to a local lab for TSS testing and additional augmentation of the operating protocol.

The aquifer storage recovery pilot stored and withdrew water in the aquifer in two consecutive long-term tests. In each test, there were no adverse effects of pressure and flow into the porous underground formations. Conductivity meters were used during the withdrawal process to indicate the end of the stored water quantity. When the normal aquifer conductivity was reached, it signaled to the plant operators that the end of the stored water was met.

Summary

Although the sand media option was considered, there were several drawbacks for this application. Residual particles that break off during the back-flush process would have to be eliminated for fear of plugging the porosity of the aquifer. The long run-times for flushing and the elimination of the smaller particles to the waste collection area produce too much water volume to manage. The maintenance and replacement of the sand-media was a human resource scheduling and budget cost issue. The foot-print size of the sand media system was also much greater, requiring a higher capital investment.

The second underground storage test using the 25-micron filtration was only done to determine if a larger degree of filtration could be used to protect the porosity of the aquifer. The larger degree of filtration also allowed for a much smaller footprint and sequential cost of a permanent 5.7 Megalitre per day system.

The advantages of the self-cleaning automatic filter system include: a much smaller footprint size; less complexity; smaller maintenance personnel support; and a permanent media with a consistent required degree of filtration.

Due to the success of the aquifer storage recovery pilot, a permanent filtration system was designed and is scheduled for installation before the end of 2017.

This article appears in ES&E Magazine’s October 2017 issue.

