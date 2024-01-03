The University of Waterloo and the University of Saskatchewan have both placed in the top 25 on a list of the best water resource programs from around the world.

The ShanghaiRanking is one of the leading annual publications of world university rankings, and includes a wide range of subjects, including water resources. More than 1,900 universities across 104 countries and regions were included in the recent rankings.

Chinese schools filled the top five spots on the water resources ranking with Hohai University leading the way at number one.

The University of Waterloo jumped nine places on the list to place 25th globally for water resources in the most recent ranking of academic subjects. Executive Director of the University of Waterloo’s Water Institute, Professor Roy Brouwer, said he was “thrilled” by the news.

“This outstanding achievement is the result of the research excellence and impact of our world-class faculty members,” Brouwer said in an official statement from the university.

The University of Waterloo established the Water Institute in 2009 to provide an on-campus network of excellence in water research, education, and innovation. Water Institute researchers represent a wide breadth of disciplinary expertise with a membership of over 170 faculty members and 300 graduate students, who collectively span all six Waterloo academic faculties. The school’s Collaborative Water Program recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) ranked in all possible subjects on the list, moving up significantly in multiple science and engineering subject areas, ultimately placing 17th for water resources. The school hosts the Global Institute for Water Security.

“USask continues to make significant strides on the international stage through our successes in research,” said USask VP of Research, Dr. Baljit Singh, in a statement from the university. “To be recognized so highly alongside fellow institutions for our ongoing dedication to excellence in research, scholarly and artistic works is a remarkable achievement.”

The university also achieved a top 150 rank in the areas of agricultural sciences, energy science and engineering, as well as environmental science and engineering.

Calgary home to the United Nations University Water Hub

Just prior to the release of the academic rankings, the University of Calgary was named home to the world’s first United Nations University (UNU) Hub focused on water. The UNU Hub at UCalgary on Empowering Communities to Adapt to Environmental Change is a partnership between UCalgary and the UNU Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH). The UN think tank on water is based in Hamilton, Ontario.

”We value UCalgary’s firm commitment to making science and education more accessible and impactful,” announced Dr. Kaveh Madani, director of UNU-INWEH, in a statement. “I warmly welcome UCalgary’s scientists and students to an inclusive network of global changemakers, determined to tackle the major water, environmental, and health challenges of the 21st Century.”