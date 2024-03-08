US and Canada face 260,000 water main breaks annually, study says

A recent Utah State University (UTU) study created from utility survey data estimates that some 20% of water pipes across the U.S. and Canada are in need of replacement and contribute to some 260,000 water main breaks each year.

As the third study of its kind from the UTU’s Water Research Laboratory, it states that 802 basic survey respondents represent nearly 643,000 kilometres of water main pipe, or 17.1% of the estimated total length in the U.S. and Canada.

Water Main Break Rates in the USA and Canada: A Comprehensive Study was authored by Steven Barfuss, a research professor at USU in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, and an associate director at the Utah Water Research Laboratory.

Barfuss estimates that the 260,000 annual water main breaks in North America equate to approximately $2.6 billion per year in maintenance and repair costs. The estimate is based on a single water main break repair cost of $10,000.

Both the basic and detailed surveys showed that approximately 70% of utilities have a pipe replacement program.

“Small water utilities may find it challenging to renew their water infrastructure in the coming years,” states the study. “They have lower populations with fewer customers per mile of pipe, which has the effect of increasing the financial burden of maintaining these systems.”

The average age of failing water mains according to the research was 53 years.

The study, which tripled its sample size from its 2018 water main break research, found that four types of pipe materials comprise some 90% of water mains in the U.S. and Canada. The mains are a combination of 29% PVC, 27% ductile iron, 23% cast iron, and 11% asbestos cement. The remaining materials each represent less than 3%. Additionally, the study found that some 86% of the water mains are 12-inch diameter or smaller.

“Utilities experience widely different break rates for the same pipe material,” the study states. “Indeed, this should not be surprising. Several significant variables affect break rates including pipe age, soil corrosivity, corrosion prevention methods, installation practices, and climate. These factors demonstrate why pipe material performance and selection are an important component of optimizing distribution systems.”

PVC pipe has the lowest failure rate among common distribution pipe materials in the study, while cast iron has the highest.

Barfuss also learned that overall water main failures between 2018 and 2023 decreased by 20%, which he correlated with reduced inventory of cast iron and asbestos cement pipe with high failure rates.

The study also notes that portions of Canada have “very corrosive soils” and “extremely cold weather”. These factors, says Barfuss, could potentially explain the higher Canadian break rates for cast iron (38% higher) and ductile iron pipes, the latter of which having a break rate triple that of the U.S. rate.

Ductile iron pipe has more than six times the number of failures in highly-corrosive soils compared to low-level corrosive soils, Barfuss found.

Approximately 20% of installed water mains have not been replaced due to lack of funds, the study notes.

Professor Barfuss has more than 37 years of research experience.