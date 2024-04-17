By David Nesseth

One Toronto project is showing the untapped resource power of the some 175 billion litres of wastewater flowing through North American sewers every day. By changing the temperature of that wastewater by just 1°C, and temporarily diverting it, cities could generate some 60 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, replacing traditional cooling towers and natural gas boilers with building climate systems that harness the carbon-free thermal energy of wastewater.

