Three Ontario campgrounds fined for water violations

Three Ontario campgrounds were fined in October for issues related to sewage disposal and safe drinking water, according to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Simcoe County’s Nottawasaga Haven Campground Ltd. was fined $5,000 (including victim surcharge) for one violation under the Ontario Water Resources Act. Following a 2014 ministry inspection, the campground was required to decommission greywater pits and retain a qualified consultant to assist in completing a ministry approval application for sewage. In June of 2017, the ministry found that the changes had not been made and issued an order, which also was not followed.

Moving north to Rupert Acres Limited in Sault Ste. Marie, the campground was fined $3,750 (including victim surcharge) for a violation under the Ontario Water Resources Act. The campground services 90 homes through a sewage collection system required to conduct monthly sampling from two monitoring wells under an environmental compliance approval. However, in January 2019, the ministry was advised that the sewage collection system could not be sampled and tested due to issues with accessing specific monitoring wells on various dates.

In Eganville, David Joseph Tubby (operating as Frontier Trails Camp) is responsible for providing drinking water to camp visitors and residents from a well, which is treated using a point of entry treatment system at the main lodge. The system is categorized as non-municipal and non-residential drinking water system under the Safe Drinking Water Act regulations.

On July 25, 2017, ministry staff conducted an inspection of the system and observed that log entries for maintenance activities, operations, sampling and testing were not being recorded. The lack of records led to some samples not being taken. The same issues had been noted in a previous inspection conducted in 2014, at which time the owner was issued a warning.

The camp was fined $875 for failing to ensure that a record is made for every action taken by the operating authority relevant to the drinking water system’s management (i.e., date, actions, results, treatments, operations and equipment maintenance).

