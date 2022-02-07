By Robert Bowen

Victoria, British Columbia, experienced several record-breaking weather events last year, including a heat dome, with temperatures reaching over 40°C, a prolonged drought, the lowest atmospheric pressure ever recorded, with associated storms, and a number of atmospheric rivers causing widespread flooding. The impact of these atmospheric features tests the resilience of our complex freshwater ecosystems as they try to adjust to unusual physical, chemical and biological forcing.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s February 2022 issue: