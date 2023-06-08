Last year, it was a tap water sample from the Niagara Falls Water Treatment Plant. This year, it was a tap water sample from the Rosehill Water Treatment Plant in Fort Erie. The end result means that Niagara Region has won tastiest tap water two years in a row.

The Ontario Water Works Association’s Annual General Meeting Taste Test Competition allowed the more than 1,000 attendees from across Ontario to sample drinking water from varying utilities and cast their vote. Once again, Niagara came out on top.

“Congratulations to the Water and Wastewater team at Niagara Region, and those at the Rosehill Water Treatment Plant for being selected as Best Tasting Tap Water,” announced Joe Tonellato, director of water and wastewater services for the Regional Municipality of Niagara. “It validates the tremendous work being done by our staff at Niagara Region.”

The Rosehill plant also won the honour in 2012.

Next, Niagara Region will compete from June 11-14 at the American Water Works Association’s ACE23 for the Best of the Best Taste Test.

Congratulations to the 2023 recipient of the Water Taste Test, Niagara Region! pic.twitter.com/nyi8xMNBzB — OWWA (@OWWA1) May 12, 2023

The region has six water treatment plants.

The Rosehill Water Treatment Plant is supplied by raw water from Lake Erie. It is a conventional surface water treatment plant with a current rated capacity of 579 L/s. It services a population of approximately 30,710 residents in Fort Erie.

The Rosehill plant, built in 1978, has been in the process of replacing its intake pipe, which is even older. The corrugated steel pipe extends approximately 550 metres into Lake Erie. Council documents note that video inspections of the existing intake pipeline have identified some structural deficiencies, corroded areas, dents and deformations. There has also been “excessive deposition of sediments and zebra mussel shells” in the intake pipe that creates operational and maintenance issues, as well as costs for underwater cleaning.

The main treatment processes at the Rosehill Water Treatment Plant include: