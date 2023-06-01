Responding to the Iqaluit water crisis

By Justin Rak-Banville, Ian Moran, and Dr. Charles Goss

In October 2021, residents of Iqaluit, Nunavut, made water quality complaints regarding a fuel-like smell coming from their tap water. Shortly thereafter, visible fuel-like contamination was discovered on the surface of a treated water tank at the water treatment plant. A solution was needed, and it was needed fast.

