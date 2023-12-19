Quebec issues wastewater fines, charges recycler

Quebec issued two fines and served a series of new charges in December for violations of the province’s Environmental Quality Act (EQA) that relate to wastewater, and allegations that pertain to recycling storage.

The larger of the two wastewater fines was issued to the eastern Quebec City of Paspebiac for $48,133. According to the Quebec Ministry of Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, the city of 3,000 residents failed to swiftly notify the ministry about a pumping station failure that resulted in wastewater overflowing near a beach in Norbert.

The municipality’s delayed communication between August 23 and September 7, 2019, was in contravention of 31.41 of the EQA and article 15, paragraph 1, of the regulation respecting municipal works of wastewater and sanitation.

The ministry issued a separate wastewater fine to food processing company Aliments Prémont Inc., based in Sainte-Angèle-de-Prémont, which was found guilty of two EQA violations and ordered to pay $25,316.

On two occasions between August 1, 2017 and November 1, 2018, the food company failed to transmit monthly monitoring data as part of its self-monitoring program for industrial effluents, and also failed to hire a chemist or graduate in chemical engineering for the operation of its wastewater treatment system. These were part of the company’s authorization conditions and violated section 123.1 of the Water Quality Act.

The court also ordered the company under section 115.43 of the EQA to refrain from any action or activity likely to result in the continuation of the offence or a repeat offence.

Lastly, six new charges have been filed against company Recyclage Jorg Inc. for violations at its sorting centre located in Nominingue.

The company allegedly exceeded a storage limit of 1,200 m3, stored materials on the ground other than pieces of concrete, asphalt and bricks, and then failed to immediately separate and put aside those materials that were deemed unacceptable, through the use of a container, as specified in the company’s ministerial authorization.

Investigations carried out by the Quebec Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, allege that recycler’s violations occurred between December 11, 2019 and June 8, 2022.

In connection with these allegations, Recyclage Jorg Inc. could face a minimum fine of $7,500 per violation, according to the EQA.