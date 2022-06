By Dan Angelescu

Installed at the various locations, ALERT V2 monitoring stations can generate time series of bacterial concentrations in lakes, rivers, coastal waters, drinking water reservoirs, stormwater overflows, irrigation basins, or wastewater treatment plants. They are autonomous, portable, and connected laboratories that are capable of accurately and rapidly quantifying E. coli and other microorganisms.

