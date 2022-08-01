By Amparo Burke

The many drawbacks of disinfection by chlorine in pre- and post-treatment applications has led to a growing interest in peracetic acid (PAA) as an alternative in some applications. PAA has a unique chemistry that is highly effective against bacteria and other contaminants. It does not form any known DBPs and has less environmental impact. Before substituting chlorine with PAA, it is critical to understand the chemistry, its applications, and methods of handling and dosing.

