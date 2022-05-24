An overview of thermoplastic valves and their performance

By Rod Van

Thermoplastic valves offer a dependable and economical way to handle corrosive chemicals in some of the harshest environments. When comparing non-metallic valves to metal valves, there are many criteria the specifier must consider, including: process pressure, temperature boundaries (high and low), corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance and cost.

This article discusses various thermoplastic materials and their appropriate applications and operating parameters. Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2022 issue: