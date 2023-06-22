The water utility and wastewater departments in The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) are forming a commission that would be regulated by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board and funded entirely by customer usage.

The new CBRM Water and Wastewater Commission moves away from the current system that is a combination of customer use and property tax billing. Residents are currently billed by water usage as recorded by an in-home meter, while the operations of the CBRM wastewater department are supported by a “sewer rate” of .191 per $100 of assessment.

“Under the new model, residents will no longer see a sewer charge on their tax bill,” announced Greg Campbell, CBRM’s utilities manager of technical support services, in a statement. “The cost of wastewater collection and treatment services will appear as a separate line item on their water bill.”

The next step in the project’s advancement is a study to determine the appropriate rate for the service delivery. The new commission will apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) to set rates.

Moving to a user pay system will measure water usage and estimate discarded wastewater. Adding wastewater to the calculation attempts to cover sewer services in the cases of shower use, washing machines, flushing toilets, and sprinklers, the CBRM announced in a statement.

Regional council documents suggest that the current tax rate is sufficient to cover present expenses, but with annual wastewater costs expected to increase by $2.1 million in 2023, and again by $1.7 million and 2025, additional cost recovery is required.

The CBRM has been exploring the concept of a new commission since December 2022, as the region attempts to comply with federal Regulations Amending the Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations. Capital projects remain ongoing to eventually treat all effluent from the municipal systems to comply with the new standards. Some treatment plants are complete, such as the treatment plant in Dominion. The Battery Point treatment plant in Sydney will require upgrades to meet new regulations. Plants are under construction in Westmount, Glace Bay and Port Morien, while upgrades for others in North Sydney, Louisbourg, New Victoria and New Waterford areas are planned, but remain unfunded.

In June Council documents, the region states that a new commission structure would provide “transparency, accountability, and sustainable financial resources to meet federal discharge regulations in an acceptable timeframe,” while improving efficiency and effectiveness of the service delivery.

A report to council identified issues with the current organizational structure of the region’s water management, describing it as “reactive” and including several barriers.

“Poor alignment of responsibility and accountability across geographical barriers combined with management capacity issues are having a negative impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery; and have a negative impact on cost of service,” the staff report states.