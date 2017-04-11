NFLD water operators honoured by Minister

Eddie Joyce, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, gave a statement to the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly on April 3, 2017, honouring municipal water operators.

Here is the Minister’s statement:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise to recognize drinking water system operators in this province. Last week, I joined over 300 participants for the annual Clean and Safe Drinking Water Workshop in Gander – everyone from operators, municipal representatives and trade show exhibitors, to national experts in the field.

“At the workshop, I was pleased to present the Volunteer Operator of the Year Award to Mr. Calvin Warford of Pleasantview for over 35 years of countless volunteer hours.

“The Operator of the Year Award was co-awarded to two individuals from Ramea: Mr. Brian Marsden and Mr. John Skinner for their response to storm effects on Ramea’s drinking water in December.

“I also awarded certificates of appreciation to the other 19 nominated individuals for their hard work and dedication.

“In closing, I would like to thank the many system operators that attended the workshop, as they are at the front line for the delivery of water services. I also thank the Water Resources Management Division for organizing this event. It is very important that operators receive the proper training and support, and this workshop is just one of the many initiatives we offer to meet this goal and to ensure drinking water safety and municipal infrastructure sustainability.”

The Town of Ramea declared a state of emergency in December 2016 after a storm surge dumped salt water in the town’s water system. According to the CBC, residents had to conserve water for weeks and fill containers at the treatment plant, since elevated salt levels in the drinking water system made it unsuitable for consumption.

