Star Blanket Cree Nation in Saskatchewan has opened a new water treatment plant with biological filtration and membrane treatment that allows the community of 300 residents to end a 16-year boil water advisory.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) announced that the July opening of the new 420,000-litre capacity plant brings a reliable water supply to all homes on the reserve, as well as community buildings such as the band office, healthcare facility, and early learning centre.

The water plant project began in January 2023 with more than $10.5 million in funding from ISC, which also supported the drilling of a new raw water well, construction of a raw water line, the rehabilitation of an existing raw water well, and flushing of the water distribution system.

The funding also supports training for the local water treatment operator over the next three years.

“The completion of our new water treatment plant is a crucial step towards honouring the inherent right to clean and safe drinking water,” announced Star Blanket Cree Nation Chief Michael Starr, who spoke at the plant’s unveiling ceremony. “After years of living under a water advisory, this memorable moment in history represents a significant victory in our ongoing environmental justice and self-determination advocacy. We remain keen in our commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our people.”

In 2021, Star Blanket opened a $3.3-million joint use wastewater system with neighbouring community Lebret. Project leader BCL Engineering Ltd. selected a system using two partial mix deep aerated settling cells followed by a SAGR system and clean water storage pond. The design includes a new wet style submersible pumping station and force main to convey wastewater to the new site.

Earlier in 2022, the two communities received a Calling Lakes Ecomuseum Water Award for protecting the water in the Qu’Appelle River System.