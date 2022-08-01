The new workforce is equipped to modernize water data management

By Erik Larsen

Dealing with old technologies, unsupported infrastructure, and monolithic architecture is an unfortunate reality for many cities and agencies. These outdated systems not only leave organizations vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, they also create a management nightmare for IT teams. They require a lot of time and resources just to keep the lights on and are not appealing to the new generation of workers that are very much needed in the municipal water industry.

