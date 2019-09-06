To better understand the interplay between nutrients, algae growth and dissolved oxygen, a sampling program at Swan Lake in Victoria, British Columbia, collected data on a number of parameters affecting water quality. Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s October 2019 issue below.
